Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

