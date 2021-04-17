Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. 15,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -151.26 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.