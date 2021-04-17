Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,880.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.28 or 0.00112109 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $286,718.02 and $54,880.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00299025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00772161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,315.63 or 0.99028602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.00853501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

