Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE REPX opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.