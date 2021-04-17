RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 20,064 Shares

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OPP opened at $15.22 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

