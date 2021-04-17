RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.86.

RLJ stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

