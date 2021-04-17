Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

