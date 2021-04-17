Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NTR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

