Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.33.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RY stock traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$118.71. 1,424,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,755. The firm has a market cap of C$169.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$80.72 and a 1-year high of C$118.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold 15,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,436 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

