Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 130.8% in March

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROYL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,275. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

