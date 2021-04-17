Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $603,348.80 and $1,947.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.95 or 0.03925576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00504618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.11 or 0.01772382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00740511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.91 or 0.00542668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00064238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00429399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003614 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,945,766 coins and its circulating supply is 28,828,454 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.