Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Safehold by 2,059.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,160,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

