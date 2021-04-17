Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 250044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £83.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.43.

In related news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

