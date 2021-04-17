Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKAS remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. Saker Aviation Services has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.