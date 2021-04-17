Sandford D. Smith Sells 10,714 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

