Sara Bay Financial Buys Shares of 3,777 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

