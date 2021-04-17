Sara Bay Financial Purchases 383 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,423.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $417.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $246.42 and a one year high of $423.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

