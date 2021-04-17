Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sasol has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 152.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

