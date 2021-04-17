Scotiabank Increases Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.