Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the March 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCOTF stock remained flat at $$80.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

