Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 36720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 30.8% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $213,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.