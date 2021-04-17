Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 129.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

