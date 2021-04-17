Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 23732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $72,815,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

