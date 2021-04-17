Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

