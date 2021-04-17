Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Boeing Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

BA opened at $248.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

