Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

