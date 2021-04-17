Secure Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.