Secure Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

