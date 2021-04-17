Secure Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

VYM stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.01.

