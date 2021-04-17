Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $51.50 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

