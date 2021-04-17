Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $230.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

