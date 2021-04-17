Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

