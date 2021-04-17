Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $95,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.