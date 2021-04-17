Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.08. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.