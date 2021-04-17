ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $556.91 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

