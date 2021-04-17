Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. SES has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

