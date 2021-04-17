SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Shares of SGBX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 867,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -5.38. SG Blocks has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

