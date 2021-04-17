Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Update

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 578,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

STTK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

