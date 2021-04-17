Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

