Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

