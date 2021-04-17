Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $41.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

