Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 102.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the March 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

