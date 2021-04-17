Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Grows By 48.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CAN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 12,900,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,447,625. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 4.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Canaan by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

