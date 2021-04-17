Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 104.2%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.