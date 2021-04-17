Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Drops By 25.2%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KSM opened at $11.92 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

