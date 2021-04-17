Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Decreases By 48.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VPN opened at $16.25 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

