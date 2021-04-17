Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Grows By 106.0%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

