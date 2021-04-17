Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Decreases By 50.0%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTEEF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Plaintree Systems has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 110.08%.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

