Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Decreases By 41.2%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

A number of analysts have commented on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

