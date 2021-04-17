Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 160.2%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $43.38 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

